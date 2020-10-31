COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.01 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.30 percent.

Within the focus areas, 15,493 test results were reported Friday, Oct. 30, yielding 467 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 121,469 test results were reported, yielding 1,582 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 1.9 percent

Thursday, Oct. 29: 2.0 percent

Friday, Oct. 30: 2.2 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 116

Orange, 87

Rockland, 67

Dutchess, 22

Sullivan, 14

Putnam, 12

Ulster, 9

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,807 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,121 (+36)

Patients Newly Admitted - 147

Hospital Counties - 47

Number ICU - 248 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 122 (+6)

Total Discharges - 79,717 (+96)

Deaths - 8

"As with everything, context is key," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "Cases are surging around the country and around the globe. In a sea of division and a sea of COVID chaos, our ship of state is sailing well.

"The world, however, is in trouble. So New Yorkers should be very proud of where we are, but we also need to stay vigilant — wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough."

