COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Monday, Oct. 12.
Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 2,190 test results were reported statewide on Sunday, Oct. 11, yielding 81 positives or a 3.70 percent positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 89,603 test results were reported, yielding 948 positives or a 1.05 percent positivity rate
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:
- Friday, Oct. 9: 1.5 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.1 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 1.9 percent
Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:
- Westchester, 107
- Rockland, 43
- Orange, 27
- Ulster, 8
- Dutchess, 7
- Putnam, 6
- Sullivan, 1
There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with three in the Hudson Valley (two in Orange County and one in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,587 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 878 (+58)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 122
- Hospital Counties - 39
- Number ICU - 185 (-1)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 86 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 77,691 (+60)
- Deaths - 12
