COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 6
In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,222 tests were conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 1.9 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent
Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:
- Rockland, 119
- Orange, 55
- Westchester, 52
- Dutchess, 18
- Sullivan, 7
- Ulster, 5
- Putnam, 4
There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Orange County) -- bringing the total to 25,536 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Monday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 705 (+69)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 118
- Hospital Counties - 36
- Number ICU - 158 (+9)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 77,192 (+51)
- Deaths - 9
