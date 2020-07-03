COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Test Results In Latest Trending Data

There has been an uptick in positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test results in the Hudson Valley, according to the latest four-day trending data.

Here is overall state data released on Friday, July 3:

Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)

Hospital Counties - 30

Number ICU - 188 (-21)

Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)

Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;

Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;

Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Thursday:

Westchester, 68 (up 22 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 25 (up 17 from a day earlier)

Orange, 15 (up one from a day earlier)

Rockland, 11 (up one from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 6 (down six from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 2 (up one from a day earlier)

Putnam, 1 ( down one from a day earlier)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.