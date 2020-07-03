Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Test Results In Latest Trending Data

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Here is the latest four-day testing data.
Here is the latest four-day testing data. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There has been an uptick in positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test results in the Hudson Valley, according to the latest four-day trending data.

Here is overall state data released on Friday, July 3:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 188 (-21)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

  • Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;

  • Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;
  • Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
  • Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Thursday:

  • Westchester, 68 (up 22 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster,  25 (up 17 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 15 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 11 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 6 (down six from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 2 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 ( down one from a day earlier)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.