COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive-Test Rate; New Case Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose slightly for the first time in days as the numbers continue to trend in the right direction, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health.

In the past week, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley had declined daily, from 2.99 percent on Friday, Oct. 1 down to 2.29 percent of those tested in the region on Wednesday, Oct. 6, up slightly from the previous day.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also dropping, from 2.45 percent to 2.43 percent during the same time frame, up slightly after declining for nearly a full week.

A total of 34 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Oct. 6, though none were recorded in the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Mohawk Valley: 5.38 percent (down .08 percent);

North Country: 5.26 percent (up .07 percent);

Central New York: 5.09 percent (up .06 percent);

Western New York: 4.39 percent (up .04 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.33 percent (up .25 percent);

Capital Region: 3.63 percent (up .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.38 percent (up .18 percent);

Long Island: 2.71 percent (down .03 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.29 percent (up .06 percent);

: 2.29 percent (up .06 percent); New York City: 1.36 percent (up .06 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Rockland: 127 new (52,101 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 120 (56,064);

Westchester: 110 (142,434);

Dutchess: 91 (34,772);

Ulster: 31 (16,848);

Putnam: 31 (12,172);

Sullivan: 30 (8,138).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Oct. 7:

Westchester: 2,338;

Rockland: 773;

Orange County: 764;

Dutchess: 493;

Ulster: 275;

Putnam: 96;

Sullivan: 82.

There were 225,685 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Oct. 6, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,243 newly confirmed infections for a 2.43 percent positive daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

One new COVID-19 patient was admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,249 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 82.4 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 69.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 62.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 7, 1,466,659 (2,237 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,302,035 (2,406 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"I'm so proud to see more and more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "It's incredibly important that not only you get vaccinated, but also your family, especially children 12 and up.

"Let's keep our kids safe and in school by making sure they get the vaccine."

