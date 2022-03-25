COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Cases; Here's Latest Data By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley ticked down slightly, though the number of newly reported cases is on the rise.

In the past week, the average seven-day average COVID-19 positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose from 2.27 percent on Monday, March 21 to 2.33 percent the following day before dropping slightly to 2.32 percent of those tested on Wednesday, March 23.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also surging, up from 1.78 percent to 2.02 percent during the same time frame.

Just five new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, with the number of virus-related deaths in the Hudson Valley holding steady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Thursday, March 24:

Central New York: 7.89 percent (up .30 percent from the previous day);

North Country: 3.49 percent (down .13 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.37 percent (up .07 percent);

Capital Region: 3.11 percent (up .13 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.84 percent (up .35 percent);

Finger Lakes: 2.47 percent (up .04 percent);

Mid-Hudson : 2.32 percent (down .01 percent);

Long Island: 2.08 percent (up .09 percent);

Western New York: 1.97 percent (up .11 percent);

New York City: 1.44 percent (up .09 percent).

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 36.68 new cases (up from 35.22 the previous day);

North Country: 17.22 new cases (down from 17.42);

Southern Tier: 15.16 new cases (up from 13.16 the previous day);

Mohawk Valley: 13.48 new cases (up from 13.16 the previous day);

Mid-Hudson : 11.92 new cases (up from 11.66 the previous day);

New York City: 11.80 new cases (up from 10.60 the previous day);

Capital Region: 10.40 new cases (down from 10.42 the previous day);

Long Island: 9.10 new cases (up from 8.38 the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 8.67 cases (up from 8.38 the previous day);

Western New York: 8.61 new cases (up from 8.25 the previous day).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 151 new (249,121 since March 2020);

Orange County: 46 (106,049);

Ulster: 32 (31,444);

Rockland: 43 (91,839);

Dutchess: 23 (63,651);

Putnam: 9 (23,473);

Sullivan: 3 (18,304).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of March 24:

Westchester: 2,699;

Orange County: 945;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 360;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Twenty-two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 911 statewide.

The number of patients being hospitalized in New York held steady under 1,000 for the seventh-straight day.

In the Hudson Valley, there are a total of 130 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 41 of whom were admitted due to the virus or virus-related complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of March 24, 1,711,949 (414 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,502,609 (347 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 866,969 booster shots administered, including 961 in the past 24 hours and 5,458 in the previous seven days.

"New Yorkers have shown time and time again that they are resilient in the face of crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "While hard work has led to enormous progress, we cannot afford to let our guard down.

"The vaccine and booster are key to moving forward safely through this pandemic, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy."

