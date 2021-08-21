COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Positive-Test Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By County

Three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley overnight as the region saw a new rise in its infection rate as the country contends with the Delta variant of the virus.

The average seven-day COVID-19 infection rate among those tested in the Hudson Valley rose for the third straight day, from 3.25 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 17, up to 3.37 percent on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Statewide, the average infection rate is on the decline for the third straight day, from 3.16 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to 3.15 the following day, to 3.13 percent on Aug. 19.

New virus-related fatalities were reported in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

Other deaths were reported in Erie, Kings, Monroe, and Queens counties (two each), with one each in Albany, Columbia, Manhattan, Nassau, Suffolk, and Tioga counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 19, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.39 percent (down .21 percent);

North Country: 4.38 percent (down .08 percent);

Central New York: 4.30 percent (down .37 percent);

Long Island: 4.07 percent (up .11 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.96 percent (down .11 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.47 percent (up .12 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.37 percent (up .01 percent);

: 3.37 percent (up .01 percent); Southern Tier: 3.34 percent (down .52 percent);

Western New York: 3.27 percent (down .01 percent);

New York City: 2.57 percent (down .02 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 19 by county:

Westchester: 232 new (135,065 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 105 (50,942);

Dutchess: 70 (31,157);

Rockland: 44 (48,613);

Ulster: 40 (14,789);

Putnam: 24 (11,105).

Sullivan: 18 (7,110);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Aug. 20:

Westchester: 2,301;

Rockland: 761;

Orange County: 730;

Dutchess: 462;

Ulster: 260;

Putnam: 94;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 162,820 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 19, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 4,832 newly confirmed infections for a 2.97 percent daily infection rate, down for the second straight day.

Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated dropped to 1,934 statewide, still up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 20, 1,343,940 (3,539 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,199,184 (2,341 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The vaccine is the best weapon we have in our fight against COVID - it's proven effective, easily accessible, and entirely free," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "As the Delta variant continues to sweep across the nation, it is more important than ever to get your shot.

"Getting your vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. If you haven't already, get vaccinated as soon as possible."

