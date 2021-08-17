COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Positive-Test Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By County

There were 18 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in New York overnight, though none in the Hudson Valley, where the positive infection rate continues to rise throughout the region.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day COVID-19 infection rate jumped from 3.18 percent on Friday, Aug. 13 to 3.25 percent the following day before dipping back down to 3.16 percent and back to 3.25 percent of those tested on Monday, Aug. 16.

As recently as three weeks ago, the infection rate was closer to 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 3.13 percent during that stretch, the first time New York has been above the 3 percent threshold for at least a week straight since the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

Four new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk County, with three new deaths reported in the Bronx, with two each in Erie, Kings, and Richmond counties, and single deaths in Cortland, Manhattan, Rensselaer, Nassau, and Washington counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 16, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.76 percent (up .09 percent);

Capital Region: 4.55 percent (down .03 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.20 percent (down .05 percent);

North Country: 4.18 percent (down .05 percent);

Long Island: 3.90 percent (up .07 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.75 percent (up .03 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.67 percent (down .10 percent);

Western New York: 3.27 percent (down .03 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.25 percent (up .09 percent);

: 3.25 percent (up .09 percent); New York City: 2.60 percent (up .02 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 16 by county:

Westchester: 189 new (134,356 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 95 (50,601);

Rockland: 67 (48,452);

Dutchess: 63 (30,929);

Ulster: 38 (14,610);

Putnam: 31 (11,034).

Sullivan: 19 (7,0401);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Aug. 17:

Westchester: 2,301;

Rockland: 760;

Orange County: 727;

Dutchess: 458;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 94;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 90,571 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 16, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,567 newly confirmed infections for a 3.94 percent daily infection rate, up from 3.61 percent the previous day.

Ninety-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,813 being treated statewide, up more than 750 from approximately a week ago.

A total of 77.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 17, 1,332,384 (2,836 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,191,831 (2,006 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Those who remain unvaccinated leave themselves and their loved ones exposed to the Delta variant making its way across the country," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We've come so far and we can't afford to go backward on the progress we've made in our fight against the virus.

"The vaccine is safe, effective, easily accessible, and the best way to keep your community safe. If you haven't already, get yours today."

