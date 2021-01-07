COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Positive-Test Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has dipped slightly, but stayed relatively steady as New York continues combating the new "holiday surge" of the virus.

In the past three days, the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose from 8.33 percent on Monday, Jan. 4, down to 8.18 percent the following day, and back up to 8.21 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Hospitalizations are down slightly, to 951 in the Hudson Valley, down from 986 earlier this week on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The number represents 0.04 percent of the region's population.

As of Thursday, Jan. 7, 33 percent of the region's hospital beds were still available, with a total of 41 percent available in the Hudson Valley if it follows the state's "surge and flex" hospitalization plan.

There are currently 434 COVID-19 patients being treated in Hudson Valley ICUs out of 699 ICU beds, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley as of Jan 7:

Westchester: 75,176 (1,019 new);

Rockland: 29,202 (341);

Orange: 25,254 (401);

Dutchess: 13,642 (263);

Ulster: 6,417 (113);

Putnam: 5,436 (16);

Sullivan: 3,370 (42).

In the Hudson Valley, there were 18 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths:

Westchester: 14 new (1,711 total);

Orange: 7 (535);

Dutchess: 5 (260);

Ulster: 3 (154);

Rockland: 0 (600);

Putnam: 0 (67);

Sullivan: 0 (46).

There were 238,550 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 6, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 17,636 positive cases for an 7.39 percent infection rate, down from 8.41 the previous day.

There are now 8,584 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with more than 1,400 in ICU and 850 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26.57 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,075,312 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 31,164 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

