COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; New Breakdown By County

Some of New York's 10 regions are showing some signs of improving COVID-19 numbers, though the Hudson Valley isn't one of them as the number of new infections continues to rise due to variants of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the two-week surge of new cases int he region continued, with the infection rate jumping to 2.75 percent of those tested, up from under 2.30 percent as recently as Saturday, July 31.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.46 percent to 2.74 percent in that same time frame.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported in the Hudson Valley, though individual deaths were reported in Manhattan, Erie, Suffolk, Nassau, and Kings counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 4, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 3.83 percent (down .03 percent);

Long Island: 3.37 percent (up .02 percent);

Central New York: 3.33 percent (up .06 percent);

Western New York: 3.17 percent (down .12 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.02 percent (down .18 percent);

Finger Lakes: 2.83 percent (up .17 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.75 percent (up .15 percent);

: 2.75 percent (up .15 percent); New York City: 2.49 percent (up .05 percent);

North Country: 2.49 percent up .10 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.25 percent (down .17 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of last month, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 4, by county:

Westchester: 183 new (132,179 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 101 (49,347);

Dutchess: 76 (30,104);

Rockland: 73 (47,721);

Ulster: 27 (14,229);

Putnam: 16 (10,808);

Sullivan: 14 (6,841).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Aug. 5:

Westchester: 2,297;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 725;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 131,519 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 4, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,644 newly confirmed infections for a 2.77 percent daily positive infection up from 2.57 the day before.

Seventy-six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 978 being treated statewide, up more than 200 from a week ago.

A total of 75.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 63.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 5, 1,299,698 (3,314 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,170,893 (1,751 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As we see the Delta variant continue to spread, primarily among unvaccinated individuals, it is now more important than ever that those who remain unvaccinated get their shot," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"If you haven't already, get your vaccine today so that you can protect yourself, your loved ones, and your communities against COVID and we can defeat this virus once and for all."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.