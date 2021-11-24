COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Case Breakdown By County

The holiday season is here, and health officials in the Hudson Valley are cautioning about another possible winter spike as the infection rate continues to creep upward as Thanksgiving approaches.

In the Hudson Valley, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to climb toward 3 percent according to the latest data from the Department of Health, up to 2.95 of those most recently tested.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also up, rising to 3.81 percent, causing concern for some.

Twenty-seven new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, though the fatality rates held steady across the Hudson Valley

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.72 percent (73.06 new 7-day average number of cases per 100K population);

Finger Lakes: 8.57 percent (64.29);

Mohawk Valley: 7.64 percent (66.32);

North Country: 7.23 percent (59.98);

Capital Region: 6.80 percent (56.99);

Central New York: 6.71 percent (52.48);

Southern Tier: 4.97 percent (61.90);

Long Island: 4.20 percent (32.29);

Hudson Valley : 2.95 percent (24.01);

: 2.95 percent (24.01); New York City: 1.65 percent (16.34).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 147 (147,019 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 100 new (61,097);

Rockland: 63 (54,984);

Dutchess: 53 (37,487);

Ulster: 37 (18,629);

Sullivan: 28 (9,277);

Putnam: 18 (12,972).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Westchester: 2,354;

Orange County: 796;

Rockland: 782;

Dutchess: 506;

Ulster: 287;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 89.

There were 118,953 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,338 newly confirmed infections for a 4.49 percent positive daily infection rate.

One hundred and fifty-four more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to more than 2,500 statewide for the first time in weeks, up to 2,515.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 77.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 24, 1,550,969 (2,861 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,359,318 (834 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We are days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic - I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"If you haven't gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you're due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state."

