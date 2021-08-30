COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after seeing a slight decrease over the past week as New York contends with the Delta variant of the virus.

After seeing the average seven-day infection rate dip slightly, it rose over the weekend, from 3.60 percent to 3.67 percent on Saturday, Aug. 28 in the latest update from the state Department of Health as the region approaches 4 percent.

The statewide infection is also on the rise, up to 3.29 percent, down slightly from 3.32 percent in the same time frame.

In the Hudson Valley, two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in both Westchester and Orange counties, with one newly recorded in Ulster County.

Other new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Suffolk, and Nassau counties (four each), Albany, and Erie counties (three each), Kings County (two), with individual deaths in the Bronx, Cayuga, Manhattan, Montgomery, Ontario, and Schuyler counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Mohawk Valley: 4.61 percent (up .19 percent);

Capital Region: 4.56 percent (up .05 percent);

North Country: 4.52 percent;

Finger Lakes: 4.44 percent (up .04 percent);

Long Island: 4.31 percent (up .01 percent);

Central New York: 4.13 percent (down .28 percent);

Western New York: 4.04 percent (down .06 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.67 percent (up .05 percent);

: 3.67 percent (up .05 percent); Southern Tier: 3.54 percent (down .03 percent);

New York City: 2.53 percent (down .05 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 169 new (136,818 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 156 (51,953);

Dutchess: 79 (31,884);

Rockland: 48 (49,138);

Ulster: 40 (15,237);

Sullivan: 17 (7,290);

Putnam: 17 (11,300).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Aug. 30:

Westchester: 2,308;

Rockland: 762;

Orange County: 741;

Dutchess: 464;

Ulster: 263;

Putnam: 94;

There were 149,124 COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,246 newly confirmed infections for a 2.85 percent daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

One hundred and three COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated dipped to 2,148 statewide, down over the weekend.

A total of 79.4 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 59.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 30, 1,374,039 (2,813 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,219,757 (2,003 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it's crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the COVID virus," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Wear a mask and, if you haven't already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

