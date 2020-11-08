COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

The Hudson Valley has seen a new increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's micro-cluster strategy is 3.72 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.23 percent.

Within the focus areas, 11,672 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 7, yielding 435 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 133,970 test results were reported, yielding 2,993 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2.4 percent

Thursday, Nov. 5: 2.5 percent

Friday, Nov. 6: 2.5 percent

Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 225

Orange, 68

Rockland, 56

Dutchess, 51

Ulster, 19

Putnam, 11

Sullivan, 3

There were 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester and Rockland counties) -- bringing the total to 25,947 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,396 (+15)

Patients Newly Admitted - 185

Hospital Counties - 46

Number ICU - 295 (-13)

Number ICU with Intubation - 131 (-7)

Total Discharges - 80,646 (+152)

Deaths - 18

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.