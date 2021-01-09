COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 1.9K New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw nearly 1,900 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows.
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 8.21 percent
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 8.12 percent
- Friday, Jan. 8: 7.97 percent
Here is a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:
- Westchester, 853
- Dutchess, 289
- Orange, 255
- Rockland, 216
- Ulster, 120
- Putnam, 94
- Sullivan, 36
Total: 1,863
There are a total of 985 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Saturday, with approximately 28 percent of hospital beds still available.
There are currently 425 COVID patients being treated in 692 Hudson Valley ICU hospital units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.
A new daily record high of 258,031 COVID tests were administered in New York State on Friday.
There were 29 newly reported COVID-related deaths (eight in Westchester, seven in both Dutchess and Ulster counties, six in Rockland, one in Sullivan), and 188 statewide. There have now been 31,519 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.
Here is statewide data for Friday:
- Test Results Reported - 258,031
- Total Positive - 16,943
- Percent Positive - 6.57%
- Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075
- Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)
- Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)
- Deaths - 188
- Total Deaths - 31,519
