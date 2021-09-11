COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Infection-Rate Increase; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues rising as new variants of the virus continue to mutate and spread across the country.

For three straight days, the average seven-day positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has climbed from 3.74 percent up to 3.80 percent of those tested on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Statewide, the infection rate is also down, from 3.35 percent to 3.30 percent during that timeframe.

A total of 43 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, including two in Westchester and one in Dutchess County.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.53 percent (down .54 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.48 percent (down .34 percent);

Central New York: 5.38 percent (up .02 percent);

Western New York: 4.60 percent (down .03 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.51 percent (down .03 percent);

Capital Region: 4.35 percent (down .16 percent);

Long Island: 4.33 percent (down19 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.80 percent (up .04 percent);

: 3.80 percent (up .04 percent); Southern Tier: 3.42 percent (up .25 percent);

New York City: 2.26 percent (down .06 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 300 new (138,883 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 134 (53,209);

Dutchess: 93 (32,816);

Ulster: 49 (15,775);

Rockland: 43 (49,823);

Sullivan: 27 (7,549);

Putnam: 25 (11,556).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Sept. 10:

Westchester: 2,317;

Rockland: 765;

Orange County: 745;

Dutchess: 474;

Ulster: 268;

Putnam: 95.

There were 197,952 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 9, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,151 newly confirmed infections for a 3.11 percent daily infection rate, down slightly over the previous day.

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,390 statewide.

A total of 78.5 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 61.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 10, 1,406,351 (3,308 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,246,216 (2,533 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Many New Yorkers are continuing to catch COVID-19 as we work to fight the pandemic across the state. Although many have gotten vaccinated, we need to push those numbers even higher to defeat this virus for good," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We're working to get more vaccines in underserved communities across New York —particularly among 12 to 17-year-olds — and that's why we're opening new pop-up sites and leveraging a social media campaign to get the word out.

"The shot is safe, free, and effective, so let's all protect our friends and neighbors and get vaccinated today."

