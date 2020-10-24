COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Increase In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 2.58 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.13 percent.

Within the focus areas, 19,799 test results were reported Friday, Oct. 23, yielding 511 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 137,141 test results were reported, yielding 1,550 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 1.5 percent

Thursday, Oct. 22: 1.5 percent

Friday, Oct. 23: 1.9 percent

Here's a rundown of new COVID cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 151

Orange, 71

Rockland, 54

Dutchess, 18

Sullivan, 11

Ulster, 9

Putnam, 8

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,718 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,045 (+22)

Patients Newly Admitted - 152

Hospital Counties - 43

Number ICU - 231 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 113 (+4)

Total Discharges - 78,960 (+106)

Deaths - 11

