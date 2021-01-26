COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Totals By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after seeing a week's worth of progress in the region as the number of cases continues to hold steady.

In the Hudson Valley, the state Department of Health reported that the seven-day positive infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 was at 6.85 percent on Saturday, Jan. 23, down to 6.77 percent the following day and then back up to 6.84 percent on Monday, Jan. 25.

The statewide average is down to 5.81 percent after beginning at 5.99 percent during that same time span as the state distances itself from the holiday season.

Hospitalizations are up slightly, to 1,071 in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population and approximately 40 percent of hospital beds are still available, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, there are 418 COVID-19 patients in ICU, filling approximately 65 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations continues to rise.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 636 new (90,665 total);

Orange: 364 (30,909);

Dutchess: 231 (18,235);

Rockland: 205 (33,352);

Ulster: 87 (8,388);

Putnam: 67 (7,071);

Sullivan: 30 (4,068)

Total: 1,720 (192,688).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 7 (1,851 total);

Rockland: 3 (640);

Dutchess: 2 (341);

Orange: 1 (582);

Ulster: 1 (204);

Putnam: 1 (76);

Sullivan: 0 (53).

"With competent leadership now in Washington, I believe the supply will increase, but in the meantime, it's all the more important for every New Yorker to do their part in reducing the spread," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We've seen good news lately in the form of declining positivity rates and hospitalizations, but we know that weekend numbers can be erratic, so we cannot become complacent."

There were 162,938 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 25, according to the state health department, resulting in 8,831 positive cases for a 6.79 percent positive infection rate, up from 5.47 percent the previous day.

Currently, there are 8,831 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, while more than 1,540 are in ICU, and 1,006 are intubated with the virus. There were 162 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,338,990 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 30.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 34,242 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

