COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 663 New Cases, Uptick In Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing as well as 663 new cases, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Sunday, Nov. 8: 3.7 percent

Monday, Nov. 9: 3.6 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3.7 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 244

Orange, 148

Rockland, 144

Dutchess, 65

Putnam, 26

Ulster, 24

Sullivan, 12

There were 21 COVID deaths statewide on Tuesday, with four in the Hudson Valley (two in Westchester and one in Dutchess), bringing the total to 26,026 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,628 (+80)

Patients Newly Admitted - 270

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 304 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 135 (+7)

Total Discharges - 81,020 (+166)

Deaths - 21

