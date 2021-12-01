Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: New Shipment Of Vaccine Received In Rockland Quickly Dispersed
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,900-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/BlenderTimer

The Hudson Valley saw more than 1,900 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows:

  • Saturday, Jan. 9: 7.90 percent
  • Sunday, Jan. 10: 7.83 percent
  • Monday, Jan. 11: 7.86 percent

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

  • Westchester, 872
  • Orange County, 299
  • Rockland, 258
  • Dutchess, 240
  • Ulster County, 111
  • Putnam, 86
  • Sullivan, 51

Total: 1,917

There are a total of 1,053 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, with approximately 39 percent of hospital beds still available.

There are currently 412 COVID-19 patients being treated in 693 Hudson Valley  ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available. 

There were 20 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (eight in Westchester, three in Ulster County, two in Orange County, one in Dutchess and one in Rockland), and 164 statewide. There have now been 32,007 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Monday:

  • Total Vaccine Doses Administered - 645,037
  • Test Results Reported - 196,671
  • Total Positive - 15,214
  • Percent Positive - 7.73%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,926 (+281)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 918
  • Number ICU - 1,492 (+66)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 909 (+18)
  • Total Discharges - 111,141 (+541)
  • Deaths - 164
  • Total Deaths - 32,007

