Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/BlenderTimer

The Hudson Valley saw more than 1,800 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Jan. 10.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows:

  • Thursday, Jan. 7: 8.12 percent
  • Friday, Jan. 8:  7.97 percent
  • Saturday, Jan. 9: 7.90 percent

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

  • Westchester, 789
  • Orange County, 322
  • Dutchess, 259
  • Rockland, 167
  • Ulster County, 158
  • Putnam, 105
  • Sullivan, 34

Total: 1,834

There are a total of 994 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Sunday, with approximately 41 percent of hospital beds still available.

There are currently 412 COVID-19 patients being treated in 690 Hudson Valley  ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available. 

There were 20 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (nine in Westchester, Orange County five, Dutchess three, two in Ulster, one in Rockland) and 151 statewide. There have now been 31,672 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

  • Test Results Reported - 246,836
  • Total Positive - 15,355
  • Percent Positive - 6.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,484 (-43)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 998
  • Number ICU - 1,436 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 892 (+16)
  • Total Discharges - 109,982 (+947)
  • Deaths - 151
  • Total Deaths - 31,672

"New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "With more UK strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough - wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance."

