COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,345 New Cases; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw 1,345 new cases of COVID-19, according to new data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Dec. 12.

A total of 242,927 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Friday, Dec. 11. That's a new record high.

Here are positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 6.4 percent

Thursday, Dec. 10: 6.33 percent

Friday, Dec. 11: 6.10 percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 638

Orange, 184

Dutchess, 182

Rockland, 169

Ulster, 75

Putnam, 69

Sullivan, 28

There were 95 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with 13 in the Hudson Valley (six in Westchester, three each in Ulster and Orange counties, and one in Dutchess) -- bringing the total to 27,675 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 242,927

Patient Hospitalization - 5,359 (+38)

Patients Newly Admitted - 705

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 1,029 (+22)

Number ICU with Intubation - 563 (+17)

Total Discharges - 90,747 (+595)

Deaths - 95

"COVID cases are continuing to climb nationwide and with the holiday season in full swing, it could get worse before it gets better," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "The federal government must do its job and provide resources to state and local governments to equitably administer the vaccine and provide badly needed support for businesses and the unemployed.

"In the meantime, we are laser-focused on ensuring the increase in cases we are seeing does not overwhelm our hospital system and we are putting in place redundancies to shore them up.

"Ultimately, it's up to each of us to slow the spread of this virus until there is widespread access to a vaccine: wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay vigilant."

