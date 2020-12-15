COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,200-Plus New Cases; Latest Data, Including Positive-Test Rate

More than 1,200 new COVID-19 were reported in the Hudson Valley as the region’s positive infection rate continues to rise.

On Monday, Dec. 14, a total of 1,219 new COVID-19 cases were being reported in the mid-Hudson region, which continues contending with the second wave of new COVID-19 cases.

The number of new cases in the Hudson Valley, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Dec. 15:

Westchester: 560;

Dutchess: 192;

Rockland: 151;

Orange: 136;

Ulster: 92;

Putnam: 74;

Sullivan: 14.

A total of 124,536 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began, resulting in a total of 3,030 virus-related deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley are:

Westchester: 59,991;

Dutchess: 9,482;

Rockland: 24,334;

Orange: 19,892;

Ulster: 4,485;

Putnam: 3,869;

Sullivan: 2,483.

The number of fatalities in each Hudson Valley county as of Dec. 14:

Westchester: 1,575;

Rockland: 554;

Orange: 469;

Dutchess: 208;

Ulster: 118;

Putnam: 66;

Sullivan: 40.

The COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley over the past three days, according to the Department of Health, jumped from 6.01 percent on Saturday, Dec. 12 to 6.15 percent the following two days.

According to the Department of Health, the average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days in the Hudson Valley increased from 5 percent to 5.1 percent, while the 14-day rolling average jumped from 4.5 percent to 5.1 percent in that stretch.

New York continues to see an alarming number of new hospitalizations, with 270 more admitted as the total rose to 5,982 statewide. There now been more than 28,000 COVID-19-related deaths in New York since March, with 128 new fatalities reported on Dec. 14.

In the Hudson Valley, there are 735 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 27 percent of the region’s hospital beds still available. There are 431 patients in the ICU being treated for the virus, representing 53 percent of the available ICU beds.

In the past 24 hours, 194,188 tests were reported, resulting in 10,353 positive cases in New York. The 5.33 positivity rate is a tick down from the previous day, though the numbers across the state continue to rise.

"Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don't act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January." "

Statewide, 794,557 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 22.31 million tests administered in the past 10 months, including 28,002 fatalities.

“Right now, New York is focused on growing hospital capacity through our Surge and Flex program and requiring hospital systems to begin working together so they are prepared,” Cuomo continued.

“As those operations continue, it's on all of us to be smart, tough, and do what we know stops the spread - socially distance, wear masks, and wash our hands. The goal is to avoid another shutdown and we will only be able to do that if we all do our part."

