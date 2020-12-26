COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,200-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw more than 1,200 new COVID-19 infections, according to information released by state health officials on Saturday, Dec. 26.

There are currently 792 patients hospitalized with COVID in the Hudson Valley, with 35 percent of hospital beds available in the region's seven counties.

A total of 379 of 681 ICU beds are occupied, with 41 percent available.

The positive testing rates for the last five days in the Hudson Valley are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21: 6.29 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 22: 6.31 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 6.22 percent

Thursday, Dec. 24: 6.18 percent

Friday, Dec. 25: 6.10 percent

Here's a breakdown of newly reported cases in the Hudson Valley:

Westchester County, 552

Orange County, 181

Dutchess County, 146

Rockland County, 142

Ulster County, 87

Putnam County, 65

Sullivan County, 28

Total: 1,201

There were 122 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with 11 in the Hudson Valley (four in Westchester, three in Orange County, and two each in Dutchess, one in Rockland), bringing the total to 29,396 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 201,442

Tested Positive - 10,806

Percent Positive - 5.36%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,884 (-66)

Patients Newly Admitted - 855

Number ICU - 1,129 (-19)

Number ICU with Intubation - 638 (+17)

Total Discharges - 99,156 (+806)

Deaths - 122

"We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down.

"It's vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season.

"New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity.

"We're vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort.

"New Yorkers brought the state's infection rate from the nation's highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work."

