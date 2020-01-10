COVID-19: Hudson Valley School Closes After Positive Case, 22 Percent Of Staff Under Quarantine

There has been a new school closure due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley.

The school, in Sullivan County, is the George L. Cooke Elementary School, where a staff member tested COVID positive and several other staffers are in quarantine, the Monticello Central School District announced.

The school has switched to remote instruction only for all of its students through Friday, Oct. 9, the district announced on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The district and Sullivan County Public Health Services identified a total of 28 individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 24 or Friday, Sept. 25 at Cooke Elementary School.

"With these quarantine orders impacting nearly 22 percent of the staff at the Cooke School," the district said, "the school does not have enough staff possible to safely and meaningfully facilitate in-person learning under the instructional, health and safety guidelines published by the NYS Department of Health and NYS Education Department."

The New York State Contact Tracing program has reached out to those individuals to provide them with further instructions, the district said.

They will be required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine, ending Oct. 9.

At that time, they will need to be symptom-free and present a note from Sullivan County Public Health Services that will be sent to individuals via the NYS Department of Health contact tracing system that releases them to return to the building, the district said.

