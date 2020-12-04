COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Spikes To 6.6 Percent; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw the positive rate for COVID-19 testing spike a full percentage point, according to data released by the state on Friday, Dec. 4.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 7.35 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.79 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,367 test results were reported Thursday, Dec. 3, yielding 3,701 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 157,930 test results were reported, yielding 7,570 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5.8 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 5.6 percent

Thursday, Dec. 3: 6.6 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 768

Orange, 220

Rockland, 200

Dutchess, 163

Putnam, 69

Ulster, 91

Sullivan, 23

There were 60 COVID deaths statewide on Thursday, with five in the Hudson Valley (two in Westchester and Orange counties and one in Dutchess), bringing the total to 27,017 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 4,222 (+159)

Patients Newly Admitted - 595

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 795 (+12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 403 (+26)

Total Discharges - 87,028 (+390)

Deaths - 60

