COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate On Rise; Latest County Breakdown

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after seeing a slight dip as the region continues contending with the now-dominant Delta variant of the virus.

After falling to 3.65 percent, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose to 3.70 percent of those tested on Monday, Aug. 30, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Twenty-two New Yorkers died of virus-related deaths, according to the latest update from the state, including one in Dutchess County.

Other deaths were reported in Queens (five), Kings and Suffolk counties (three) County, with two each in the Bronx, Nassau, and Erie County, with single deaths in Chemung, Chenango, Dutchess, Franklin, and Wyoming counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 4.68 percent (up .12 percent);

North Country: 4.63 percent (up .21 percent);

Capital Region: 4.60 percent (up .05 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.54 percent (down .06 percent);

Central New York: 4.44 percent (up .18 percent);

Long Island: 4.38 percent (up .03 percent);

Western New York: 4.11 percent (up .09 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.70 percent (up .05 percent);

: 3.70 percent (up .05 percent); Southern Tier: 3.69 percent (down .05 percent);

New York City: 2.52 percent.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 139 new (137,104 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 111 (52,130);

Dutchess: 53 (32,000);

Ulster: 40 (15,311);

Rockland: 50 (49,219);

Putnam: 19 (11,338).

Sullivan: 19 (7,321);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Sept. 1:

Westchester: 2,308;

Rockland: 763;

Orange County: 741;

Dutchess: 465;

Ulster: 263;

Putnam: 94.

"Last year every community across the state came together in a profound way to say, 'we can do this,'" New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This war is not over and the Delta variant is a serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated.

"We all need to remain vigilant to protect each other - and that means coming in to get your shot and booster shot, wearing masks in indoor spaces, and exercising basic safety measures that we are all familiar with by now."

There were 95,579 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,789 newly confirmed infections for a 3.96 percent daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Forty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals as the number being treated rose to 2,234 statewide.

A total of 77 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 1, 1,379,288 (3,000 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,224,032 (2,661 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"COVID-19 continues to spread across New York State and threaten the lives of New Yorkers, and we're committed to driving vaccination rates up across the state," Hochul said. "We're working to get the vaccination numbers up and requiring universal mask use to keep our children and school professionals safe, but we still need to reach New Yorkers across the state who haven't received the shot.

"This pandemic is not over and the vaccine has now received full approval from the FDA, so don't delay and get your shot right away."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.