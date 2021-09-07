COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By County

There was no time off for COVID-19 over Labor Day Weekend as the virus continues to surge across the Hudson Valley.

Over the holiday weekend, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley remained high, dipping slightly from 3.61 percent on Friday, Sept. 3 to 3.60 percent through the rest of the weekend, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.34 percent (up .23 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.67 percent (down .05 percent);

Central New York: 4.65 percent (down .05 percent);

Capital Region: 4.62 percent (down .10 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.46 percent (up .05 percent);

Long Island: 4.26 percent (down .05 percent);

Western New York: 4.23 percent;

Hudson Valley : 3.60 percent;

: 3.60 percent; Southern Tier: 3.25 percent (down .04 percent);

New York City: 2.37 percent (down .04 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 148 new (138,196 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 73 (52,782);

Dutchess: 57 (32,483);

Ulster: 33 (15,592);

Rockland: 27 (49,597);

Putnam: 23 (11,483).

Sullivan: 14 (7,464);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Westchester: 2,315;

Rockland: 764;

Orange County: 743;

Dutchess: 473;

Ulster: 267;

Putnam: 95.

There were 100,288 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,660 newly confirmed infections for a 3.65 percent daily infection rate, up slightly over the weekend.

Fifty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,334 statewide.

A total of 78 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 7, 1,396,100 (2,062 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,237,217 (1,528 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We know what COVID is capable of because we've seen the worst of it here in New York, and we don't want to have to relive that experience," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We also know what works to fight back the virus - getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing basic safety protocols.

"It's that simple, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so as soon as possible because it can save your life."

