COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; Latest Breakdown By County

There were four new COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the Hudson Valley as the region continues contending with a positive infection rate above 4 percent.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley dipped for the third straight day, from 3.67 percent on Saturday, Sept. 11, to 3.64 percent the following day, and down to 3.56 percent on Sept. 13.

The statewide positive infection rate has also dipped for the third straight day, from 3.22 on Saturday, Sept. 11 to 3.19 percent and then down to 3.16 percent on Monday.

A total of 28 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Sept. 13, including two in Ulster, and single fatalities in Dutchess, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.65 percent (down .18 percent);

Central New York: 5.41 percent (down .32 percent);

Western New York: 4.88 percent (down .19 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.66 percent (down .26 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.58 percent (down .11 percent);

Capital Region: 4.38 percent (down .04 percent);

Long Island: 4.18 percent (up .06 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.56 percent (down .08 percent);

: 3.56 percent (down .08 percent); Southern Tier: 3.20 percent (down .11 percent);

New York City: 2.17 percent (up .02 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 156 new (139,488 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 84 (53,663);

Dutchess: 78 (33.179);

Rockland: 71 (50,133);

Ulster: 35 (16,003);

Putnam: 24 (11,628).

Sullivan: 12 (7,632);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, Sept. 13:

Westchester: 2,322;

Rockland: 766;

Orange County: 747;

Dutchess: 479;

Ulster: 270;

Putnam: 95.

There were 117,753 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 13, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,098 newly confirmed infections for a 3.48 percent daily infection rate.

Eighty-five new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,476 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 79.2 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 66.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 14, 1,415,702 (2,426 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,254,339 (2,120 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine - it's that easy to keep yourself and your community safe," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you haven't gotten your vaccine already, now is the best time to do so. It's safe, effective, free, and readily available anywhere across the great state of New York."

