COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Jumps Up Again; New Breakdown By County

Alarm bells are sounding in the Hudson Valley as the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to spike as New York fends off more transmissible variants of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise, from 2.28 percent as recently as Saturday, July 31, to 2.60 percent of those tested on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.46 percent to 2.70 percent in that same time frame.

One new virus-related fatality was reported in Westchester, though the death toll remained steady in the rest of the region.

Single deaths were also reported in Manhattan, Oneida, Orange, Queens, Tompkins, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 3, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 3.86 percent;

Long Island: 3.35 percent;

Western New York: 3.29 percent;

Central New York: 3.27 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 3.20 percent;

Finger Lakes: 2.66 percent;

Hudson Valley : 2.60 percent;

: 2.60 percent; New York City: 2.44 percent;

Southern Tier: 2.42 percent;

North Country: 2.39 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 3, by county:

Westchester: 139 new (131,996 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 52 (47,648);

Orange County: 65 (49,246);

Dutchess: 52 (30,028);

Ulster: 16 (14,202);

Sullivan: 15 (6,827);

Putnam: 9 (10,792).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, Aug. 3:

Westchester: 2,297;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 725;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 121,015 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 3, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,115 newly confirmed infections for a 2.57 percent daily positive infection down from the day before.

Fifty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 902 being treated statewide, up more than 150 from a week ago.

A total of 75.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 63.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 4, 1,296,384 (3,393 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,169,142 (2,020 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We cannot go back to where we were with COVID when the pandemic first struck - with the vaccine readily available and proven effective, there is no reason we should have to," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "If you haven't already, get your vaccination. It's safe, free, and easily accessible."

