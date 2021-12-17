COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Climbs Past 5 Percent With New Increase In Cases

The Hudson Valley continues to see its COVID-19 numbers trending in the wrong direction, as the positive infection rate spiked above 5 percent for the first time in months.

According to health officials, the Hudson Valley's seven-day average percentage of positive test results rose from 4.59 percent on Monday, Dec. 13, up to 4.65 percent the following day, rising to 5.02 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Statewide, the infection rate statewide also rose, up above 5 percent to 5.11 percent according to the latest update.

Each of the state's 10 regions now have positive infection rates above 3.50 percent, with New York City (3.56 percent) the only one below 5 percent.

Fifty-three new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.29 percent (up .06 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 8.18 percent (down .35 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 7.85 percent;

Central New York: 7.58 percent (down .36 percent);

Long Island: 7.53 percent (up .41 percent);

North Country: 7.23 percent (down 44 percent);

Capital Region: 6.34 percent (down .31 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.70 percent (up .14 percent);

Hudson Valley : 5.02 percent (up .37 percent);

: 5.02 percent (up .37 percent); New York City: 3.56 percent (up .40 percent).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 730 (154,426 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 336 new (66,065);

Dutchess: 231 (40,340);

Rockland: 198 (57,487);

Ulster: 104 (10,435);

Sullivan: 86 (10,550);

Putnam: 68 (14,000).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Dec. 16:

Westchester: 2,367;

Orange County: 812;

Rockland: 787;

Dutchess: 523;

Ulster: 303;

Putnam: 102;

Sullivan: 93.

There were 277,956 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 18,276 newly confirmed infections for a 6.58 percent positive daily infection rate.

Nineteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 3,765 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 93.8 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 81.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 70.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 16, 1,600,514 (2,467 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,403,771 (2,227 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"This is a public health crisis. We must not make light of the winter surge that we are facing, and we should continue to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"Let's all get through this holiday season safely. There are testing sites and boosters widely available across the state in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones from getting seriously ill due to COVID- 19."

