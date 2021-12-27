COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Climbs Past 11.5 Percent Amid New Increase In Cases

The Hudson Valley's average COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb as cases increase across the state.

New York State officials reported that as of Sunday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests in the Hudson Valley region had reached 11.55 percent, increasing from 11.04 percent as of Saturday, Dec. 25, and 10.35 percent as of Friday, Dec. 24.

The statewide seven-day average was 12.41 percent, officials said.

The update reported on Monday, Dec. 27, included another 26,737 cases statewide, and 166,681 tests completed.

Officials also reported another 132 deaths from COVID-19 in the state over the holiday weekend.

"As we approach the end of the year, we must continue to stay vigilant," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Vaccines are the way we can get through our holidays safely. If you will be attending any gatherings, exercise caution, wear your mask, and encourage those around you to get the vaccine and get the booster.

"Doing all of this, we will get through this and regather again at the other side, safe and healthy in 2022."

