COVID-19: Hudson Valley Hospitalizations Up Nearly 150 Percent Over Three Weeks

The total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has risen by nearly 150 percent in the past three weeks as the virus continues to spread rapidly throughout the region.

In the past three weeks, there have been 305 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the state's designated mid-Hudson Valley region, the fourth most in the state behind New York City (642), Long Island (366), and Western New York (307).

Currently, there are 509 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley. The three-week bump in new cases represents a 148.78 percent increase in the region over that span.

“These are alarming percentages,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 2. “If you adjust for population, Long Island is very high ... the mid-Hudson is very high by population, and it’s important to see the numbers (both in total hospitalizations and percent of increase of new patients) because the hospital capacity is roughly relative to the population of the region.

“Looking now (at hospitalizations) region by region, and you see that over the last three weeks it’s the same basic curve on every region in the state. The numbers are going up statewide.”

Cuomo said that “there’s another (COVID-19) mountain to climb,” but that the good news is that “the goal line is in sight, and the goal line is a vaccine that we can administer and people will accept.”

“The good news is that we’re starting at a much better place than the other states,” Cuomo added. “We have a much lower percentage of hospitalizations, a lower percentage of hospitalization increases, less burden on our hospitals pro-rata, and less of a hospital emergency than other states.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 193,551 COVID-19 administered in New York, resulting in a 4.63 percent positive infection rate. There were 150 new hospitalizations statewide, with 24 more patients placed in the ICU and 25 placed in intubation. Sixty-nine new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

“Before we’re even feeling the effects of the holiday season, we’re seeing a rise in hospitalizations all across the state,” Cuomo previously said. “And it’s not a situation where it is only happening in one part of the state and we can shift resources from one part of the state to the other.

“We’re going to have a limited ability to bring resources from upstate to downstate, or downstate to upstate like we did in the spring,” he added. “Literally every region is dealing with a hospital issue now.”

