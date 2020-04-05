COVID-19: Here's Where You Can Find An Online Self-Checker For Novel Coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rapidly spread through the northeast, the Centers for Disease Control has introduced as “self-checker” to help determine whether one should seek appropriate medical care.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

“The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care,” according to the CDC. “This system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19. This system is intended only for people who are currently located in the United States.

“This project was made possible through a partnership with the CDC Foundation and is enabled by Microsoft’s Azure platform. CDC’s collaboration with a non-federal organization does not imply an endorsement of any one particular service, product, or enterprise.

The Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 “self-checker” can be found here.

