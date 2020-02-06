COVID-19: Here's When New York Summer Day Camps Can Open Up

New York will allow summer day camps to open later this month as the state continues to do “very well” recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, June 2 in Albany, Cuomo declared that day camps statewide will be permitted to open up to campers as of Monday, June 29.

Cuomo said that the state is still evaluating whether or not to allow campers to attend sleepaway camps this summer.

There were only 154 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest in more than two months. The number of COVID-19 infection, fatality, and hospitalization rates all continue to decline, with 58 deaths reported overnight.

The state has not released guidance on what summer day camps will look like in the era of social distancing, but restrictions are expected to include a limited number of campers who will have to wear face coverings, extra sanitizing of spaces, and attempts and keeping campers and counselors six feet apart.

“We’re doing very well, and you can see the overall direction of the deaths … we’re doing very well,” Cuomo said. “So summer day camps are going to open on June 29, and we’re still reviewing the situation with sleep-away camps.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.