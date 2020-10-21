COVID-19: Here's When MTA Will Distribute Free Pink Masks To Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Metro Transit Authority is distributing over 100,000 free, pink surgical masks in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this week.

“These masks help reduce the spread of germs and viruses and raise awareness about breast cancer, a disease that affects so many New Yorkers every year,” said Patrick Warren, MTA Chief Safety Officer. “Wearing a mask is the law – and it’s also a sign of respect to your fellow riders and the employees who have heroically kept the city moving throughout the pandemic.”

MTA announced that it will 114,500 of the through Thursday, Oct. 22 through the company's Mask Force, comprised of MTA leadership and volunteers.

The masks will also be given to employees at New York City Transit subways and buses, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and MTA Bridges and Tunnels.

“Komen NYC is pleased the MTA will bring safety and Breast Cancer Awareness to the forefront of New Yorkers minds this fall,” said Linda Tantawi CEO of Susan G. Komen Greater New York City. “These masks serve as pink protection, keeping our community safe, as well as a reminder that it is safe to return to your provider for routine visits and screenings.”

The transportation company said that, since the onset of the pandemic, their clientele has been 95 percent compliant with mask mandates. Six hundred of the company's buses have mask dispensers on board, and many MTA stations have installed PPE vending machines.

Those who do not comply with the state's mandate to wear masks on public transportation face a $50 fine.

The company said that train cars and buses are disinfected at least daily, and stations are disinfected at least two times per day.

Subway cars have been disinfected nearly 3.7 million times, buses nearly 700,000 times, LIRR cars nearly 190,000 times and Metro-North cars more than 120,000 times.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.