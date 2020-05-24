Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

COVID-19: Here's What You Should Know About The Four Phases Of NY Reopenings

Joe Lombardi
With Long Island and the Hudson Valley now set for Phase 1 reopenings, nine of New York State's 10 regions will be moving forward to reach the fourth and final phase. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Re-opening refers to non-essential businesses and business activities.

After two weeks, state and regional officials will evaluate the outcomes of the reopening and then decide whether or not the region can move to the next phase.

These are the four phases:

Phase 1:

  • Construction
  • Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
  • Retail (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)
  • Manufacturing
  • Wholesale Trade

Phase 2:

  • Professional Services
  • Retail
  • Administrative Support
  • Real Estate/Rental & Leasing

Phase 3:

  • Restaurants/Food Services

Phase 4:

  • Arts/Entertainment/Recreation
  • Education (Schools, Colleges)

For a more specific list of businesses covered in each phase provided by the state, including a summary of guidelines, click here and scroll down the page at ny.gov.

