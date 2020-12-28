COVID-19: Here's What To Know About New Stimulus Check

Relief is now finally on the way for Americans amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took more than a week of drama after Congressional leaders unveiled an approximately $900 billion stimulus deal on Sunday, Dec. 20that will provide Americans that qualify direct payments of $600 for individuals to help offset the hardships caused during the crisis.

The $600 is half of what was directed during the first round of stimulus checks earlier this year.

Payments are phased down from $600 for those making more than $75,000 annually and are completely phased out for individual incomes over $99,000 and with married couples making twice that amount.

The $600 per person includes children, meaning a couple with two kids would get $2,400.

It is expected those who qualify and have direct deposit info on file with the IRS could see checks shortly after the start of the new year, with paper checks likely to be mailed out within two weeks.

Checks will now be one the way because President Trump signed the bill into law Sunday night, Dec. 27, just days after calling the legislation "a disgrace," and demanding direct payments be increased to $2,000 -- the amount Democratic leaders had been calling for during weeks of negotiations with Republican counterparts and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin.

"I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more," Trump said in a statement

