COVID-19: Here's Three-Day Positive Testing Trend As Hudson Valley, Long Island Near Phase 3

As the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City move to the next phases of the four-phase reopening process this week, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations has continued to remain stable.
According to data released Sunday, June 21, there are 1,142 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 332 ICU, statewide. A total of 15 COVID-related deaths have been reported since Saturday, June 20.
There were 664 new COVID cases, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 387,936.
New York City enters Phase 2 of the reopening process on Monday, June 22. The Hudson Valley and Long Island will start Phase 3 on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, respectively.
- Related story - COVID-19: Here's What New Businesses Will Reopen As Hudson Valley, Long Island Near Phase 3
The percentage of those testing positive for COVID-19 has remained steady in all three of those regions the last three days. (See image above.)
Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State on Saturday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive.
A look at the total number of cases by county are listed below. Total cases appear on the second line under the county name, and new cases on the third line.
Albany
2,054 total cases
1 new case
Allegany
58
0
Broome
668
3
Cattaraugus
115
2
Cayuga
108
0
Chautauqua
116
1
Chemung
139
0
Chenango
139
0
Clinton
100
0
Columbia
451
0
Cortland
44
0
Delaware
90
0
Dutchess
4,138
11
Erie
7,004
24
Essex
41
0
Franklin
27
0
Fulton
243
0
Genesee
222
0
Greene
256
1
Hamilton
6
0
Herkimer
136
2
Jefferson
84
1
Lewis
23
1
Livingston
123
0
Madison
345
2
Monroe
3,498
11
Montgomery
106
0
Nassau
41,479
36
Niagara
1,192
4
NYC
212,446
385
Oneida
1,393
15
Onondaga
2,666
22
Ontario
240
1
Orange
10,648
10
Orleans
276
1
Oswego
173
4
Otsego
82
0
Putnam
1,301
0
Rensselaer
524
3
Rockland
13,504
9
Saratoga
533
2
Schenectady
754
5
Schoharie
57
1
Schuyler
12
0
Seneca
64
0
St. Lawrence
216
0
Steuben
261
0
Suffolk
40,972
64
Sullivan
1,437
2
Tioga
140
0
Tompkins
175
1
Ulster
1,754
4
Warren
261
0
Washington
244
0
Wayne
143
0
Westchester
34,521
35
Wyoming
93
0
Yates
41
0
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.