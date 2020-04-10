Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Rockland

Zak Failla
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread through New York. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A video featuring photos of New Yorkers staying at home. "We are asking you to stay home — it's How You Save A Life. Thank you to the Fray for letting us use your song." #NewYorkTough
A video featuring photos of New Yorkers staying at home. "We are asking you to stay home — it's How You Save A Life. Thank you to the Fray for letting us use your song." #NewYorkTough Video Credit: NY State

There were newly confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in 54 New York Counties as the statewide total rose to 170,512.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there have been 10,575 new cases of the virus, and 777 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 7,844 since the outbreak began.

There were approximately 400 more hospitalizations overnight for COVID-19, but for the first time since the outbreak, the number of ICU patients dropped as hospitals continue treating and discharging patients.

Cuomo has said that he’s “cautiously optimistic,” as he continues seeing the three-day average for hospitalizations stabilizing as New York “flattens the curve” of COVID-19 cases.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in New York:

  • New York City: 92,384 (5,356 new cases);
  • Nassau: 21,512 (1,372);
  • Suffolk: 18,692 (1,279);
  • Westchester: 18,077 (1,073);
  • Rockland: 7,122 (457);
  • Orange: 4,532 (442);
  • Dutchess: 1,592 (105);
  • Erie: 1,409 (47);
  • Monroe: 742 (44);
  • Ulster: 530 (70);
  • Putnam: 487 (49);
  • Albany: 426 (47);
  • Onondaga: 369 (11);
  • Sullivan: 318 (24);
  • Saratoga: 182 (10);
  • Schenectady: 191 (24);
  • Oneida: 172 (14);
  • Niagara: 156 (10);
  • Broome: 112 (7);
  • Tompkins: 105;
  • Madison: 99 (8);
  • Steuben: 117 (28);
  • Rensselaer: 91 (12);
  • St. Lawrence: 78 (2);
  • Columbia: 74 (4);
  • Chemung: 60 (5);
  • Genesee: 65 (9);
  • Chenango: 60 (5);
  • Ontario: 51 (8);
  • Jefferson: 43 (1);
  • Clinton: 43 (3);
  • Warren: 43 (4);
  • Otsego: 41 (2);
  • Wayne: 41 (2);
  • Delaware: 39 (2);
  • Oswego: 36;
  • Herkimer: 36 (4);
  • Wyoming: 30 (1);
  • Greene: 34 (6);
  • Montgomery: 29 (1);
  • Livingston: 29 (3);
  • Washington: 26 (1);
  • Orleans: 24 (2);
  • Allegany: 26 (4);
  • Chautauqua: 20 (2);
  • Cattaraugus: 18 (1);
  • Tioga: 18 (1);
  • Cayuga: 27 (11);
  • Cortland: 17 (1);
  • Seneca: 15;
  • Fulton: 18 (3);
  • Schoharie: 12;
  • Franklin: 11;
  • Essex: 10 (2);
  • Lewis: 6;
  • Schuyler: 5 (1);
  • Hamilton: 3;
  • Yates: 2 (1).

"The data has shown that what we do today will determine the infection rate two or three days from now, so we must continue to do what we are doing even though it is difficult --because it is working," Cuomo said. "The key to reopening is going to be testing. New York State has been very aggressive on testing, and our state lab is now developing an antibody test which is fast and non-invasive.

"The State Department of Health can currently do 300 tests a day and by next Friday, they will be able to do 1,000 tests and 2,000 tests the following week. That's great, sounds like a lot, but 2,000 tests are still a drop in the bucket, and I'm proud of how New York has advanced on testing."

