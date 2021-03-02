COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of NYers Who've Gotten At Least One Dose Of Vaccine, Other New Data

New York continues ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination program with nearly five million shots administered and a record number of new vaccine allocations expected this week.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, health officials have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 15.2 percent of New Yorkers, according to the state Department of Health.

New York has received a total of 3,206,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government in the past 12 weeks, and 3,033,922 of those have been administered, bringing the total usage to 95 percent of the state’s allocation.

In total, 5,229,950 first and second COVID-19 doses have been distributed to New York, with 4,698,345 shots being put in arms.

Even more vaccines are expected to be administered this week, as New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be distributed to each of the state’s 10 regions based on population.

The added doses will supplement New York State's expected week 12 supply of Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of approximately 878,080 doses, the highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation, which is expected to arrive mid-week.

According to the Department of Health, individuals with at least one dose, broken down by race:

White: 79.2 percent;

African American: 8.7 percent;

Asian: 10.5 percent;

Other: 1.6 percent.

Broken down by ethnicity, approximately 90 percent of those to receive at least one dose of the vaccine were not Hispanic or Latino, versus 10 percent who are.

A breakdown of vaccines administered by region:

Southern Tier: 174,280 doses received - 162,193 doses administered - 93.1 percent used;

Western New York: 346,415 doses received - 322,635 doses administered - 93.1 percent;

Finger Lakes: 321,275 doses received - 295,274 doses administered - 91.9 percent;

New York City: 2,271,540 doses received - 2,083,761 doses administered - 91.7 percent;

North Country: 173,495 doses received - 157,564 doses administered - 90.8 percent;

Capital Region: 323,260 doses received - 292,727 doses administered - 90.6 percent;

Central New York: 281,125 doses received - 252,633 doses administered - 89.9 percent;

Long Island: 673,955 doses received - 577,977 doses administered - 85.8 percent;

Hudson Valley: 507,145 doses received - 422,657 doses administered - 83.3 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 157,460 doses received - 130,924 doses administered - 83.1 percent.

“With the New York State Vaccine Taskforce unanimously recommending the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are one more step closer toward eradicating COVID from every corner of our state," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "I'm confident that we will continue to see increases to our weekly allocation and in turn get even more shots in arms quickly and fairly, but it will take time.

“The war isn't won until every New Yorker has been vaccinated,” the governor continued. “I urge all qualifying New Yorkers to make an appointment and get the vaccine when their turn comes, and to continue to wear a mask and social distance even after being fully vaccinated."

