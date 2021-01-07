COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Hospital, ICU Beds Available In Hudson Valley

Approximately a third of the Hudson Valley's hospital beds are still available, with contingencies in place to create more under the state's COVID-19 surge plan as the number of new infections continues to spike following holiday celebrations.

The latest data from the state Department of Health shows that there are currently 984 patients currently being treated in Hudson Valley hospitals. That number is the third-highest in the state, behind only Manhattan's 3,107 and Long Island's 1,614 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The region's hospitalization number represents 0.04 percent of the region's population. There are currently 33 percent of hospital beds still available, though if pressed, that number could be stretched to 41 percent to accommodate a surge in cases.

As of Thursday, Jan. 7, 407 of the Hudson Valley's 699 ICU beds are occupied, leaving 40 percent still available.

Statewide, there are currently 8,665 (75 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 1,408 in ICU and 877 currently intubated. There have been a total of 30,965 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

"During the holiday season, we had one clear message for New Yorkers - if you celebrate smart, you reduce the spread and if you don't, we will see a COVID hangover with increasing infection and hospitalization rates," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Unfortunately, we are now seeing that hangover all across this nation.

If the Hudson Valley finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

"To finally overcome this virus, it's going to require all of us to stay united and stay smart," he added. "New York is working tirelessly to not only distribute the vaccine quickly and fairly, but also ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed."

