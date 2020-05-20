COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Orange County Eyes Reopening

Less than 100 Orange County residents are now hospitalized with confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the region looks to begin reopening the economy.

There have been 10,158, up from less than 10,000 last week confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County, resulting in 419 deaths since the outbreak began, up from 403 last week.

Ninety-six COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized and being treated for the virus, with another 32 being currently investigated by health officials.

Currently, the mid-Hudson region meets five of the seven metrics required before reopening, with an insufficient decline in deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,397;

City of Middletown: 1,070;

Wallkill: 887;

New Windsor: 826;

Palm Tree: 753;

Newburgh: 687;

Montgomery: 574;

Monroe: 556;

Warwick: 537;

Goshen: 450;

Blooming Grove: 337;

Chester: 335;

Woodbury: 288;

Wawayanda: 196;

Mount Hope: 153;

Cornwall: 144;

Hamptonburg: 139;

City of Port Jervis: 131;

Highlands: 118;

Crawford: 87;

Deerpark: 80;

Minisink: 76;

Greenville: 71;

Tuxedo: 64.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

