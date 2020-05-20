COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Orange County Eyes Reopening

Less than 100 Orange County residents are now hospitalized with confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the region looks to begin reopening the economy.
There have been 10,158, up from less than 10,000 last week confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County, resulting in 419 deaths since the outbreak began, up from 403 last week.
Ninety-six COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized and being treated for the virus, with another 32 being currently investigated by health officials.
Currently, the mid-Hudson region meets five of the seven metrics required before reopening, with an insufficient decline in deaths.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 1,397;
- City of Middletown: 1,070;
- Wallkill: 887;
- New Windsor: 826;
- Palm Tree: 753;
- Newburgh: 687;
- Montgomery: 574;
- Monroe: 556;
- Warwick: 537;
- Goshen: 450;
- Blooming Grove: 337;
- Chester: 335;
- Woodbury: 288;
- Wawayanda: 196;
- Mount Hope: 153;
- Cornwall: 144;
- Hamptonburg: 139;
- City of Port Jervis: 131;
- Highlands: 118;
- Crawford: 87;
- Deerpark: 80;
- Minisink: 76;
- Greenville: 71;
- Tuxedo: 64.
According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.
