COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Westchester Hospitalizations, Cases By Municipality

More than 70 percent of Westchester residents tested for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) did not test positive for the virus, County Executive George Latimer said.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing in White Plains on Tuesday, May 12, Latimer said that nearly 113,000 Westchester residents - more than 11 percent of the population - have been tested for the virus, with only 28 percent testing positive for COVID-19.

There have been 31,472 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the outbreak began in early March, according to the New York State Department of Health, resulting in the death of 1,238 Westchester residents.

Latimer said that the county has ramped up antibody testing, with more than 2,000 tests administered since testing began on Monday, May 4. He made note that additional testing facilities were opened up by Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Chappaqua Crossing.

“We’re targeting first responders in Westchester County government, and local governments across the county,” he said. “This tells us who had the virus in their system, fought it off, and now have antibodies that are resistant to COVID.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,522 (570 active);

New Rochelle: 2,760 (221);

Mount Vernon: 2,545 (223)

White Plains: 1,667 (183);

Port Chester: 1,099 (164);

Greenburgh: 1,070 (84);

Ossining Village: 981 (108);

Peekskill: 812 (149);

Cortlandt: 725 (109);

Yorktown: 564 (33);

Mount Pleasant: 536 (29);

Eastchester: 432 (30);

Harrison: 373 (32);

Mamaroneck Village: 365 (42);

Sleepy Hollow: 350 (34);

Scarsdale: 345 (6);

Dobbs Ferry: 293 (56);

Tarrytown: 268 (24);

Mount Kisco: 251 (40);

Bedford: 226 (23);

Somers: 224 (41);

Elmsford: 191 (36);

North Castle: 187 (15);

Rye City: 185 (11);

Rye Brook: 171 (16);

New Castle: 167 (8);

Mamaroneck Town: 164 (11);

Pelham: 162 (9);

Croton-on-Hudson: 152 (7);

Ossining Town: 144 (9);

Tuckahoe: 127 (7);

North Salem: 115 (26);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 110 (3);

Pleasantville: 108 (6);

Pelham Manor: 102 (1);

Lewisboro: 93 (16);

Ardsley: 88 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 85 (8);

Irvington: 77 (7);

Larchmont: 64 (4);

Buchanan: 34 (2);

Pound Ridge: 25 (1);

According to the state Department of Health, 1,225,113 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 338,485 testing positive, and 1,430 new cases in the past 24 hours. Since the COVID-19 outbreak hit New York in early March, there have been 21,845 deaths tied to the virus.

