COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Rockland County continues to grow each day with a total now of 9,828 positive cases.
That number represents 129 new cases, according to the Department of Health. There have been 436 deaths from the virus in the county.
A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.
- Spring Valley: 2,286
- Monsey: 1,325;
- New City: 821;
- Nanuet: 594;
- Suffern: 513;
- Haverstraw: 441;
- Garnerville: 321;
- Pomona: 310;
- Stony Point: 288;
- Nyack: 273;
- Pearl River: 272;
- West Haverstraw: 212;
- Congers: 208;
- Valley Cottage: 198;
- West Nyack: 139;
- Orangeburg: 115;
- Tappan: 108;
- Blauvelt: 92;
- Thiells: 73;
- Sparkill: 44;
- Sloatsburg: 38;
- Piermont: 36;
- Tomkins Cove: 32;
- Palisades: 27;
- Hillburn: 22.
