Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland Issues Update For Standing Isolation Order
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 20.
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 20. Photo Credit: Rockland County

The number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to climb as the death toll rises in Rockland County, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 9,171 reported cases, according to New York State Health officials.

As of Monday, April 20, there are still 245 confirmed COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, with an additional 193 cases pending.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 334 COVID-19 related deaths.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health:

  • Spring Valley: 2,058;
  • Monsey: 1,259;
  • New City: 770;
  • Nanuet: 537;
  • Suffern: 463;
  • Haverstraw: 397;
  • Garnerville: 292;
  • Pomona: 280;
  • Stony Point: 262;
  • Pearl River: 254;
  • Nyack: 252;
  • Congers: 187;
  • West Haverstraw: 191;
  • Valley Cottage: 180;
  • West Nyack: 127;
  • Orangeburg: 100;
  • Tappan: 97;
  • Blauvelt: 83;
  • Thiells: 66;
  • Sparkill: 40;
  • Sloatsburg: 36;
  • Piermont: 32;
  • Tomkins Cove: 28;
  • Palisades: 22;
  • Hillburn: 20.

There have been 242,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State as of Monday, which have resulted in 13,896 deaths. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 16,303 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized with the virus.

“That number is still horrifically high,” Cuomo said. “The optimist can look and say ‘well the hospitalizations are going down,’ but that’s still 478 New Yorkers who died from this terrible virus.”

