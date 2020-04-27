Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Many Of 7,500 Were Positive In New State Antibody Testing
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 27 (the darker regions represent the most cases).
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 27 (the darker regions represent the most cases). Photo Credit: Orange County

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Monday, April 27, there have now been 8,238 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from approximately 7,000 late last week. There have been 299 deaths tied to complications from the virus.

There are currently 183 confirmed COVID-19 patients from Orange County in the hospital, down from the weekend, with an additional 32 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,044;
  • City of Middletown: 833;
  • Wallkill: 706;
  • New Windsor: 677;
  • Palm Tree: 549
  • Monroe: 504
  • Montgomery: 488;
  • Warwick: 476;
  • Goshen: 364;
  • Chester: 303;
  • Blooming Grove: 289;
  • Woodbury: 257;
  • Wawayanda: 162;
  • Cornwall: 120;
  • Mount Hope: 108;
  • Highlands: 103;
  • City of Port Jervis; 95;
  • Hamptonburgh: 90;
  • Crawford: 76;
  • Deerpark: 67;
  • Greenville: 64;
  • Minisink: 62;
  • Tuxedo: 54.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.