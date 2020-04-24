COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,770 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 339 new cases recorded, according to state numbers.

There have been 274 deaths, with 175 people hospitalized; and 42 cases that are still under investigation.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 914;

City of Middletown: 755;

Wallkill: 668;

New Windsor: 627;

Palm Tree: 530;

Monroe: 450;

Warwick: 435;

Montgomery: 431;

Newburgh: 435;

Goshen: 334;

Chester: 287;

Blooming Grove: 273;

Woodbury: 240;

Wawayanda: 150;

Cornwall: 114;

Highlands: 97;

Mount Hope: 100;

City of Port Jervis; 90;

Hamptonburgh: 81;

Crawford: 72;

Deerpark: 60;

Minisink: 54;

Greenville: 63;

Tuxedo: 49.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.