Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

COVID-19: Here's Latest Three-Day Positive Testing Trend In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley are up slightly.
With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, the Hudson Valley has seen a slight increase in patients testing positive.

In New York, 61,723 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 805 (1.3 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the Hudson Valley, the number of positive cases rose slightly this week:

  • Tuesday, June 23: 0.9 percent;
  • Wednesday, June 24: 1.10 percent;
  • Thursday, June 25: 1.20 percent.

New cases were reported in:

  • Westchester: 58;
  • Orange County: 19;
  • Rockland County: 8;
  • Dutchess County: 3;
  • Sullivan County: 1;
  • Ulster: 0.

Statewide, there are currently 951 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 14 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,814.

In the past three months, 3,681,317 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 391,220 testing positive.

