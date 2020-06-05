Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Majority Now Being Hospitalized In NY For Virus Were Staying At Home, Study Finds
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The latest number of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County.
The latest number of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Health

Rockland County continued to see new, but now moderate amounts, of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, May 5, 46 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 12,144 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 551 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 169 people hospitalized that are confirmed, a slight increase; and 15 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,664;
  • Monsey: 1,486;
  • New City: 946;
  • Nanuet: 699;
  • Suffern: 600;
  • Haverstraw: 567;
  • Garnerville: 365;
  • Pomona: 361;
  • Stony Point: 334;
  • Nyack: 314;
  • Pearl River: 311;
  • West Haverstraw: 260;
  • Congers: 241;
  • Valley Cottage: 252;
  • West Nyack: 153;
  • Orangeburg: 138;
  • Tappan: 118;
  • Blauvelt: 102;
  • Thiells: 81;
  • Sparkill: 59;
  • Sloatsburg: 52;
  • Piermont: 46;
  • Tomkins Cove: 36;
  • Palisades: 33;
  • Hillburn: 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.