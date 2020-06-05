COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

Rockland County continued to see new, but now moderate amounts, of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, May 5, 46 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 12,144 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 551 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 169 people hospitalized that are confirmed, a slight increase; and 15 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

Spring Valley: 2,664;

Monsey: 1,486;

New City: 946;

Nanuet: 699;

Suffern: 600;

Haverstraw: 567;

Garnerville: 365;

Pomona: 361;

Stony Point: 334;

Nyack: 314;

Pearl River: 311;

West Haverstraw: 260;

Congers: 241;

Valley Cottage: 252;

West Nyack: 153;

Orangeburg: 138;

Tappan: 118;

Blauvelt: 102;

Thiells: 81;

Sparkill: 59;

Sloatsburg: 52;

Piermont: 46;

Tomkins Cove: 36;

Palisades: 33;

Hillburn: 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.