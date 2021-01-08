COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were 14 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland this week, as the number of active cases in the county ticked upward.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,566 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 8, up from 2,293 as recently as Monday, Jan. 4.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, down from 75 on Monday, and the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 785 since March.

There have now been a total of 20,202 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 450,000 tested. The overall 6.5 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 8:

Spring Valley: 382;

Monsey: 325;

New City: 275;

Nnuet: 229;

Suffern: 168;

Stony Point: 135;

Haverstraw: 133;

Pearl River: 113;

Garnerville: 113;

Pomona: 109;

Nyack: 80;

Congers: 76;

West Haverstraw: 75;

Valley Cottage: 66;

West Nyack: 63;

Tappan: 44;

Blauvelt: 43;

Orangeburg: 40;

Sloatsburg: 28;

Thiells: 22;

Hillburn: 17;

Palisades: 12;

Sparkill: 6;

Piermont: 6;

Tompkins Cove: 6.

There were 243,903 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 7, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 18,832 positive cases for a 7.72 percent infection rate, up from approximately 7.5 percent the previous day.

There are now 8,561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,475 in ICU and 912 currently intubated with the virus.

Statewide, there have been 1,075,312 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 26.57 million tests conducted in New York since the pandemic began. There have been 31,164 virus-related deaths.

